Treyarch’s Studio Design Director, David Vonderhaar, Leaves After 18 Years

Treyarch, one of Activision’s main Call Of Duty studios, known for its Black Ops series, has announced that David Vonderhaar, the studio design director, is leaving the company. Vonderhaar has been with Treyarch for 18 years and has worked on every Black Ops title to date.

Vonderhaar made the announcement on LinkedIn, revealing that he will be joining another project within the gaming industry. However, the details of the project remain undisclosed.

David Vonderhaar is leaving Treyarch and Activision after 18 years. Vonderhaar was Studio Design Director at Treyarch for the entire Black Ops series and one of the faces of COD. He will be staying in the games industry and moving on to an undisclosed new project. pic.twitter.com/5BS2kxEviS

“Today I am sharing that I have left Activision and Treyarch after an incredible 18 years and 8 Call Of Duty games,” Vonderhaar stated.

He expressed gratitude towards his fellow developers at Treyarch and the Call Of Duty community for their passion. Vonderhaar then discussed his future plans.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am staying in the games industry, working on an undisclosed project I can’t discuss yet, but I am excited about a rare and unique opportunity. I’ll update you as soon as possible,” he said.

Whatever Vonderhaar’s next endeavor is, it will surely be worth following, especially if it involves a new shooter game.

Source – LinkedIn via Okami13_ on Twitter