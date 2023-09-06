Trepang2 Release Date Announced
Trepang2 Release Date Announced
Publisher Team17 and developer Trepang Studios have a release date for Trepang2 announced. Accordingly, the first person shooter will be released on October 2 for PS5 and Xbox Series X.
Trepang2 was announced in June (we reported).
