Touhou Luna Nights to be Released on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4

Publisher PLAYISM and developer Team Ladybug have announced that Touhou Luna Nights will be released for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on January 25, 2024. This highly anticipated game will offer players an exciting and immersive experience.

Touhou Luna Nights first debuted in Early Access for PC via Steam on August 20, 2018. Following its successful development, a full release took place on February 26, 2019. The game also became available on Xbox One on September 3, 2020, and on Nintendo Switch on December 17, 2020.

In Japan, PLAYISM plans to launch physical standard and limited editions of Touhou Luna Nights for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. The standard edition will include the original soundtrack as a first-print bonus. On the other hand, the limited edition will come bundled with a special box, the original soundtrack, three replacement cover arts, and eight tin badges. These editions will offer fans a chance to own a physical copy and exclusive collector’s items.

About Touhou Luna Nights

Touhou Luna Nights is a captivating Metroidvania title that provides a thrilling combination of exploration and action. Developed by Team Ladybug, known for their exceptional action games, this game offers a unique gameplay experience.

Story

In the game, players assume the role of Sakuya Izayoi, a maid sent to a world similar to Gensokyo by the head vampire Remilia Scarlet from the Scarlet Devil Mansion. This world is filled with strange places and mysterious youkai, and Sakuya’s time manipulation abilities are sealed. Players embark on a journey to uncover Remilia’s ultimate plan.

Key Features

Utilize the time stop system and special abilities in order to progress through this captivating game.

Experience the tension of the “graze” system from the Touhou Project in a 2D game.

Enjoy the visually appealing graphics that bring the charm of the Touhou world to life.

Touhou Luna Nights has been developed with great passion and dedication by Team Ladybug, the creators of Pharaoh Rebirth, Resurrection of Beldia, and Shin Megami Tensei SYNCHRONICITY PROLOGUE. The game showcases their expertise in game production and their love for the Touhou Project.

The game features a Metroidvania style but allows for smooth progression without the need for repetitive elements or excessive item collection. This results in a spectacular game that showcases the skills cultivated by Team Ladybug.

Noteworthy is the beautiful and detailed anime sprite art, which showcases the intricacies of the main character’s movements, the striking effects, and the unique enemy characters. This attention to detail enhances the overall gaming experience.

Touhou Luna Nights is a game that can be enjoyed by both die-hard Touhou fans and anyone who appreciates 2D action games.

Watch the thrilling announcement trailer for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 release below.