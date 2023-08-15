Explore the Exciting World of Video Games with These Titles

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Explore the Viking Era

If you’re a fan of Assassin’s Creed, you’ll be excited to know that a new episode is coming out for the 2023/2024 school year. While waiting, why not delve into the previous version, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla? This best-selling game takes you back to the Viking era and has received outstanding ratings. It offers the choice between a male and female character, allowing you to experience exciting adventures as Eivor. With numerous updates and expansions, Valhalla is the perfect game to get into at a discounted price!

Demon’s Souls Remake: Experience a Dark Fantasy Adventure

If you’re in the mood for a PlayStation classic, don’t miss out on the half-price deal for Demon’s Souls Remake. Set in the desolate kingdom of Boletaria, you’ll face monstrous creatures and a formidable ancient awakened by the monarch. Explore different zones, build your character, and defeat the Primeval Demons. This challenging game offers a unique gameplay experience and is a great addition to your collection.

EA Sports FIFA 23: Get Ready for a New Season

As football championships resume, EA Sports FIFA 23 is the perfect game to kick off the new season. With a focus on the Women’s World Cup, this game offers traditional FIFA experiences such as Kick Off, Pro Clubs, and FUT mode. Unlike the next game from Electronic Arts, FIFA 23 doesn’t feature mixed team building in FUT mode. The PS5 version is available at a discounted price of €19.99 (-75%), while the PS4 version is even cheaper at €17.49 (-75%).

Far Cry 6: Join the Fight Against a Ruthless Dictator

Embark on an epic adventure in Far Cry 6, where you’ll face off against the ruthless dictator Anton Castillo, played by actor Giancarlo Esposito. Explore the Caribbean island of Yara as Dani Rojas and complete side missions to lead the resistance movement to victory. This action-packed game offers a captivating storyline and is currently available at a low price of €17.49 (-75%).

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut: Immerse Yourself in Feudal Japan

Step into feudal Japan with Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut. Explore the ravaged island of Tsushima as Jin Sakai seeks revenge on those who bring chaos and destruction. With its open-world gameplay, crafting, combat, and infiltration, this game offers hours of captivating entertainment. The Director’s Cut includes the Iki Island DLC and is currently half-price at €39.99.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales: Swing into Action

Prepare for the upcoming release of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 by diving into the thrilling adventure of Miles Morales. This spin-off offers an engaging story and the opportunity to explore New York City. Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales has received widespread acclaim, making it a must-play game for fans of Marvel superheroes. Grab it now for the discounted price of €29.99.

The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt: Embark on a Legendary Quest

Immerse yourself in the world of The Witcher with its third installment, Wild Hunt. Join Geralt of Rivia as he hunts down the Wild Hunt and protects his loved ones. The game, known for its stunning visuals and captivating storyline, is a must-have for any video game library. Experience this masterpiece at a discounted price and witness the magic of Andrzej Sapkowski’s literary work.

Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection: Uncover Hidden Treasures

Experience two thrilling expeditions with Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection. Join Nathan Drake, his brother, and Sully in the journey of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, or dive into the adventure with Chloé Fraser and Nadine Ross in Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. These games offer a blend of exploration, puzzle-solving, and intense third-person gunfights, reminiscent of Hollywood blockbusters. Get both games for an incredible price and enjoy the excitement of treasure hunting!