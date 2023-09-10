Lies of P: A Dark and Challenging Action Game

Lies of P is an action game that draws inspiration from From Software’s popular Souls-Like gameplay style. With a challenging gameplay experience and a dark atmospheric setting reminiscent of Bloodborne, the game offers a unique twist on the classic tale of Pinocchio.

It’s important to note that Lies of P is intended for a mature audience and may not be suitable for everyone. However, based on the game’s trailer and gameplay footage, it appears to have a lot of potential and promises to provide an engaging and immersive experience for players who enjoy challenging action games with a dark and atmospheric setting.

Cyberpunk 2077 – Phantom Liberty: An Exciting Expansion

After a turbulent launch and a series of updates to fix its issues, Cyberpunk 2077 is back on track and ready to receive its first DLC, Phantom Liberty. This exciting expansion introduces players to an entirely new area characterized by absolute anarchy and danger.

Inside this new territory, players will encounter Solomon Reed, a powerful ruler portrayed by the talented Idris Elba. With his keen intellect, advanced technology, and ruthless tactics, Reed has seized control of the entire region, leaving chaos and destruction in his wake.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a player, your mission will be to challenge Reed and his army, navigating through the dangerous terrain to uncover hidden secrets and gain valuable resources. With new weapons, abilities, and challenges to face, Phantom Liberty promises to be an unforgettable addition to the Cyberpunk 2077 universe.

EA Sports FC 24: The Future of Football Gaming

Electronic Arts (EA) has recently announced that they will no longer be releasing any more FIFA games due to a disagreement with the International Federation of Association Football. However, the gaming giant has come up with a solution to continue serving its loyal fanbase by releasing an annual football game under the new name EA Sports FC 24.

This new game, set to be released at the end of September, will incorporate all the popular features and gameplay modes from FIFA, such as single matches, career mode, and the beloved Ultimate Team mode. Despite the change in name, fans can expect the same level of quality and entertainment that FIFA games have been known for.

EA Sports FC 24 will feature improved graphics, smoother gameplay, and new features that will enhance the overall gaming experience. Additionally, the game will offer players access to real-life football stars, stadiums, and leagues, making it a must-play for any football enthusiast.

In conclusion, while the end of FIFA may come as a disappointment to some, EA Sports FC 24 promises to be a worthy successor that will offer fans a fresh and exciting take on the world’s most popular sport.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage: A Thrilling Journey for Fans

As part of the 15th-anniversary celebration of the popular Assassin’s Creed franchise, Ubisoft has announced the upcoming release of a new game titled Assassin’s Creed Mirage. This highly anticipated game will take us back to the roots of the series and promises to be a thrilling journey for both new and old fans alike.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is set in 9th century Baghdad and features Basim Ibn Ishaq, a character originally introduced in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, as the game’s main protagonist. The storyline is focused on the three core pillars that defined the earlier games in the franchise – assassination, parkour, and stealth – and promises to deliver an unforgettable experience to players.

The game combines various mechanics and elements from previous Assassin’s Creed games, including the signature parkour moves, the use of various weapons, and the ability to blend in with the environment. Players can expect to engage in intense combat sequences and explore an incredibly detailed open world set in the heart of the Middle East.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is a must-play for all fans of the franchise and promises to deliver an authentic, immersive, and exciting experience that captures the essence of the earlier games in the series.

Forza Motorsport: An Unforgettable Racing Experience

During the recent Xbox conference, Forza Motorsport was unveiled as the latest console-exclusive game of the year. This highly anticipated racing game promises to deliver an unforgettable experience on the track, offering a wide range of gameplay options, including both single-player and online multiplayer modes.

One of the most exciting features of the game is the ability to participate in special events with friends, creating a realistic simulation of a professional racing weekend. Moreover, Forza Motorsport introduces new AI-managed race regulations to promote fair play, ensuring that players are competing on a level playing field and making it an enjoyable experience for all.

The game also pushes the limits of graphical technology, surpassing its predecessor in terms of visual fidelity and detail. Forza Motorsport will be available on the Xbox Game Pass from day one, making it a great value for gamers who subscribe to the service.

Whether you are a racing enthusiast or simply looking for an entertaining game to play, Forza Motorsport is definitely worth checking out.

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1: A Treat for Fans

Metal Gear Solid is an iconic video game series that has been entertaining gamers for decades. Its latest release, Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1, has been a much-awaited treat for fans. This compilation brings together the first three installments of the franchise, including Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater.

These games, typically associated with PlayStation, have surprisingly made it to the list of most anticipated games on Xbox Series on our site, indicating their enduring popularity. Fans are eagerly anticipating the opportunity to experience the early games of the franchise in the best possible version, with improved graphics, sound, and gameplay.

Whether you’re a long-time fan or new to the series, this collection is sure to provide hours of thrilling gameplay and a glimpse into the history of one of the greatest video game franchises of all time.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3: A Fresh Experience for Fans

Fans of Call of Duty can look forward to an exciting new release as Activision and Sledgehammer Games revive another old title with a remake. Following the success of Modern Warfare 2, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is getting a fresh lease of life.

This new installment aims to offer players a unique experience with more freedom and flexibility in choosing their playstyle. Players can now choose between action-packed gameplay or stealthy approaches to complete their objectives. The developers have promised to deliver a bigger and more ambitious zombie mode than ever before, which is sure to delight fans of the series.

With a focus on providing players with a fresh experience, the developers are taking a different approach, introducing new features and gameplay mechanics that will keep players engaged and entertained.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has plenty of reasons to excite fans of the series, with an intriguing storyline, impressive graphics, and engaging gameplay that will keep players coming back for more. Whether you’re a fan of the franchise or a newcomer to the series, this game promises to offer an immersive and unforgettable gaming experience.