Weekly Gaming Sales in Japan

Famitsu, a popular Japanese gaming magazine, has released its estimated sales data for the week of September 11, 2023, to September 17, 2023. This data includes both physical game software and hardware sales in Japan.

Top Selling Game: Pikmin 4 for Switch

According to the report, the highest selling game of the week was Pikmin 4 for the Nintendo Switch. It sold an impressive 23,489 copies in retail stores. This game continues to maintain its popularity among gamers.

New Release: Super Bomberman R 2 for Switch

One of the notable new releases last week was Super Bomberman R 2 for the Nintendo Switch. It sold 11,588 copies, making it the highest selling new release. However, the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 versions of the game did not make it to the top 10 list.

Hardware Sales

When it comes to hardware sales, the Nintendo Switch family emerged as the clear leader, selling 71,578 units during the week. The PlayStation 5 family followed closely behind with 38,611 units sold. The Xbox Series family and the PlayStation 4 family had relatively lower sales with 1,670 units and 383 units sold, respectively.

Full Sales Charts

Here are the top 10 software sales for the week:

[NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 23,489 (841,335) [NSW] Super Bomberman R 2 (Konami, 09/14/23) – 11,588 (New) [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 9,319 (5,128,233) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 8,844 (5,484,620) [NSW] Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster (Bandai Namco, 09/14/23) – 7,975 (New) [NSW] One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Deluxe Edition (Bandai Namco, 09/14/23) – 6,041 (New) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 5,981 (3,263,470) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 4,899 (1,859,685) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 4,581 (5,285,999) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 4,277 (3,462,838)

The rankings for 11 to 30 will be announced on September 22.

Additional Sales

Here are some other games that didn’t make it to the top 10 but are worth mentioning:

[NSW] The Quintessential Quintuplets: Five Promises Made with Her (MAGES., 09/07/23) – [NSW] Virche Evermore: -EpiC:lycoris- (Idea Factory, 09/07/23) – [PS5] Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon (FromSoftware, 08/25/23) – [PS4] Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon (FromSoftware, 08/25/23) – [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – [PS4] The Quintessential Quintuplets: Five Promises Made with Her (MAGES., 09/07/23) – [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – [PS5] NBA 2K24 (2K, 09/08/23) – [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bandai Namco, 09/22/22) – [NSW] NBA 2K24 (2K, 09/08/23) – [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – [NSW] Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe (Nintendo, 02/24/23) – [PS4] NBA 2K24 (2K, 09/08/23) – [NSW] It Takes Two (Electronic Arts, 12/08/22) – [NSW] eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Baseball 2022 (Konami, 04/21/22) – [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo, 10/31/19) – [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (SEGA, 11/17/22) – [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18) – [NSW] Natsu-Mon! 20th Century Summer Vacation (Spike Chunsoft, 07/28/23) –

Hardware Sales

Finally, here are the latest hardware sales figures: