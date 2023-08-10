Top Rankings in Japan

Nintendo Switch Dominates Sales

Famitsu released the latest rankings in Japan, revealing that Pikmin 4 and the Nintendo Switch continue to dominate the country’s gaming market. The versatile gaming console sold an impressive 93,210 units.

Strong Sales for PS5

In addition to Nintendo, the PS5 also achieved excellent sales in Japan, selling 50,358 units. However, console games did not make it to the top 10 in terms of software sales.

Top 10 Japanese Games of the Week (July 31 – August 6, 2023)

[NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 78,838 units (total: 596,388) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 14,673 units (total: 1,804,457) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 14,143 units (total: 5,410,605) [NSW] Natsu Mon! 20th Century Summer Vacation (Spike Chunsoft, 7/28/23) – 13,172 units (total: 31,439) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 8,486 units (total: 3,216,083) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 6,921 units (total: 4,078,880) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 6,491 units (total: 1,143,918) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 07/12/18) – 6,044 units (total: 5,250,701) [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 4,951 units (total: 1,273,753) [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 4,799 units (total: 5,085,843)

Top Equipment Rankings in Japan (July 31 – August 6, 2023)

OLED Switch Model – 73,626 units (total: 5,241,389) PlayStation 5 – 48,463 units (total: 3,543,790) Switches – 11,467 units (total: 19,483,778) Switch Lite – 8,117 units (total: 5,441,552) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 1,895 units (total: 553,134) Xbox Series X – 3,132 units (total: 209,686) PlayStation 4 – 789 units (total: 7,891,739) Xbox Series S – 144 units (total: 269,006) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 56 units (total: 1,192,024)

If you’re interested in learning more about Pikmin 4, make sure to read our detailed guide on strategies and coloring for this exciting Nintendo Switch exclusive!