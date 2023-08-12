Sales, but not all year round:

Assassin’s Creed Origins

The Assassin’s Creed saga takes its fans to Egypt with the Origins opus.

As the name suggests, the player travels back to the creation of the Brotherhood of Assassins, through Bayek of Siwa.

This title is the first to have experimented with the new open-world formula of the saga, which had earned it very good reviews (unlike its RPG mechanics which put off many people).

The story takes place during a period when Cleopatra seeks to resume her role as queen with Julius Caesar.

Our protagonist finds himself involved in civil wars and is confronted with the Order of the Ancients, an order that predates the Templars.

Catherine: Full Body

The story of Catherine: Full Body follows Vincent Brook and his heart problems.

The man is torn between his love for his girlfriend Katherine, and his feelings for another woman named Catherine.

He even has nightmares about it.

The disturbed dreams constitute half of the gameplay, where the title becomes a mini-platform and puzzle game.

During the day, the software follows Vincent through various interactions: the player must then build his relationships through multiple-choice dialogues.

If juggling between two people is already complicated, Full Body also adds Rin, abbreviation of Qatherine.

Blasphemous

Blasphemous is a demanding metroidvania-style action game.

The player embodies a knight named Mea Culpa, in the region of Cvstodia.

You will have to travel these lands fighting hordes of enemies and constantly improving your skills.

Graphically, this pixel art title makes direct reference to dark fantasy, already advocated by apps such as Dark Souls.

Moreover, its difficulty surprised more than one.

And if you like your adventure in Blasphemous, know that a sequel is planned for August 24 on consoles.

A whole new world will be waiting for you, filled with mystery.

Doki Doki Literature Club Plus!

Despite a cute appearance, worthy of the best romance anime, Doki Doki Literature Club is a rather dark, even bloody game.

This is a visual novel where you play as a young man in a literature club.

At first glance, the objective is to maintain relationships with the members of this group, which is only made up of girls.

However, one of them is particularly possessive and will do anything to make you interested in her, even getting rid of her competitors.

The title has the particularity of hiding many secrets, which can only be accessed by rummaging through the files on your computer.

This is precisely what the Plus version offers.

OKAMI-HD

Okami HD immerses you in traditional Japan, both thanks to its history and its graphic style, inspired by Japanese prints.

You are the goddess Amaterasu, reincarnated as a white wolf, and your objective is to slay the demon Yamata-no-Orochi.

To achieve this, you will be helped by many deities who will lend you their powers.

Much of the gameplay is based around using brush and ink, which will serve you well in combat as well as in the environment.

The title received excellent reviews both in its original version on PS2 and in its HD edition.

The title is an underrated masterpiece, the kind of beautiful work that is acclaimed but forgotten too quickly, as responded by a journalist for The Wired.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan

The Dark Pictures Anthology is a horror series that immerses us each time in a group with several characters.

The objective is to do everything so that they survive.

To do this, you will have to make the right choices through gameplay focused on relationships and QTEs.

Every decision you make will then be judged by The Narrator, who can give you clues on which route to take if needed.

Man of Medan takes us, for this part, on a ship of the Second World War, which was lost at sea.

However, nothing goes as planned.

Namely that this story is based on the urban legend of the SS Ourang Medan, a supposed ghost ship which would have lost its crew in strange circumstances.

Trine

This summer, it may be time to discover the first three installments of the Trine saga through a Trilogy edition.

It is a side-scrolling platform adventure title, where the player embodies three characters.

In turn, he will have to use the magician and his powers, the thief and his arrows, or the knight and his sword to progress through the levels.

You have to use their respective abilities to solve different puzzles and overcome your enemies.

Note that there is also a cooperative mode where each player plays a hero.

In the first game, your objective will be to save the kingdom of Trine, in ruins after an attack of the undead. (promotion ends 08/17)