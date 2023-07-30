The Best Cooking Games for Food Enthusiasts

Burger Time Party! – A Nostalgic Cooking Game

Step back in time to 1982 and dive into the world of Burger Time, one of the first cooking games ever created. Originally named Hamburger, this arcade game gained popularity in America when it was rebranded as BurgerTime. Over the years, the game has been adapted and reissued, with the latest version, BurgerTime Party!, launching on the Nintendo Switch eShop in October 2019. While it retains the classic goal of preparing hamburgers, the game now features updated graphics and 100 levels filled with unique enemies. BurgerTime Party! is a perfect choice for nostalgic gamers and retro enthusiasts.

Cooking Simulator – Step into the Kitchen

In June 2019, Big Cheese Studio introduced Cooking Simulator as a cooking simulation game for PC gamers. It quickly gained popularity and was later released on Nintendo Switch and Xbox One. However, the game is not without its flaws. Some players found the controls frustrating, and there’s a lack of difficulty levels and repetitive content. The game received mixed reviews, with a score of 64/100 on Metacritic.

Cooking Dash – Serving up Fun on PC

Derived from the popular game Diner Dash, Cooking Dash hit PC screens in August 2009. Players take on the role of Flo, a young waitress who becomes an apprentice cook in five different restaurants. While Cooking Dash may not have impressive graphics or an exciting soundtrack, it offers easy and immediate gameplay, as well as over 50 levels. Prepare for hours of cooking fun!

ADVERTISEMENT

Cooking Mama – A Unique Cooking Experience

In 2006, Cooking Mama made its debut on the Nintendo DS, captivating players with its unique graphics and gameplay. The game utilizes the DS stylus and microphone to perform cooking actions like cutting, grating, and even blowing to cool dishes. Cooking Mama received critical acclaim, winning the “Best of E3” award in 2006. The series has since expanded with multiple sequels, adaptations, and spin-offs, offering more recipes, mini-games, and game modes.

Chef Life: A Restaurant Simulator – Manage and Cook

Released in February 2023, Chef Life: A Restaurant Simulator is available on various platforms, including PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. Players take on the role of a young restaurateur opening their first restaurant. With elements of management and kitchen simulation, the game aims to earn a Michelin star. Developed in collaboration with the Michelin gastronomic guide, the game offers an original and realistic concept. It has received positive reviews, with an average rating of 84% on Steam and more than 70/100 on Metacritic.

Cook, Serve, Delicious! – A Challenging Kitchen Trilogy

Vertigo Gaming released Cook, Serve, Delicious! in 2013, followed by Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2 !! in 2017, and Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! in 2020. This trilogy offers a challenging cooking experience with increasing difficulty levels. The games have sold millions of copies across different platforms, receiving high praise from players and critics alike. The trilogy has garnered positive ratings, with all three games surpassing 90% positive evaluations on Steam.

Battle Chef Brigade – Cooking and Combat Combined

Battle Chef Brigade, developed by Trinket Studios, combines elements of 2D beat ’em up, Match-3 puzzles, and RPG mechanics. Released in 2017 on PC and consoles, the game received favorable reviews, earning an average score of 81/100 on Metacritic. It was even nominated for puzzle game of the year by the National Academy of Professional Video Game Critics.

Overcooked – A Culinary Management Game

Overcooked quickly became a beloved cooking game upon its release in August 2016. Available on various platforms, including PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch, the game revolves around local cooperative play for up to four players. It received numerous nominations and awards, including the Best Multiplayer Game at The Game Awards 2016. Its sequel, Overcooked 2, was released in 2018 and continued the success of the original game. Both games have garnered positive reviews, with average scores of 80/100 on Metacritic.

Cooking Lessons – What are we going to eat today? – An Interactive Cookbook

Cooking Lessons – What are we going to eat today? offers a unique twist in the world of cooking video games. Released on Nintendo DS in 2008, it functions more as an interactive cookbook. With nearly 250 recipes from around the world, players can explore and create delicious dishes. While not a traditional video game, Cooking Lessons gained popularity, selling over 600,000 copies.