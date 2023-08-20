Top Horror Games for Thrill-Seekers

Signalis

In the game Signalis, you play as Elster, a Replika technician searching for her lost dreams. The game involves investigating a dark secret and solving puzzles by finding codes, using radio signals, or combining objects. It is set in a dystopian future where humanity has colonized the solar system. Signalis has received an average score of 80 on Metacritic and has been described as an atmospheric and dark survival horror experience.

My Friendly Neighborhood

My Friendly Neighborhood is a game that combines elements of Resident Evil and Sesame Street. You play as Gordon, a handyman sent to repair an antenna on the set of a children’s puppet show called Les Gentils Voisins. However, the puppet show set has become inhabited by evil creatures who try to attack you at every turn. The game requires strategy and resource management, and features various puzzles to solve.

Lamentation

Lamentation is a pixel art survival horror game set in New England during the mid-19th century. The story follows a young aristocrat who is searching for a rare disease cure and must navigate a mansion ruled by a strange count. The game draws inspiration from Resident Evil, Silent Hill, and the myth of Cthulhu, offering a spooky and alluring world filled with Lovecraftian horrors.

Fear and Hunger

Fear and Hunger is a sinister role-playing game known for its heavy atmosphere and exploration of difficult topics such as gore, violence, and substance abuse. Developed by Miro Haverinen using RPG Maker, the game features top-down dungeon exploration and turn-based combat. It has been compared to the challenging nature of Darkest Dungeon and incorporates survival horror elements.

Echo Night Beyond

Echo Night Beyond is a PlayStation 2 game that follows the story of a man investigating the Moon after his wife and daughter mysteriously disappear. The game involves encountering ghosts that cannot be fought but must be appeased in order for their souls to find peace. Echo Night Beyond offers unique and surprising elements, with an originality that brings credit to From Software.

The Mortuary Assistant

In The Mortuary Assistant, you assume the role of a young graduate in mortuary sciences who starts working at River Fields Mortuary. There are rumors that the deceased brought to the mortuary may be possessed. In this horror game, you perform embalming, manage tasks around the morgue, and exorcise demonic forces. The game reveals the sinister past of the protagonist, Rebecca, with each playthrough.

Devotion

Devotion, created by the Taiwanese studio behind Detention, is a horror game set in Taiwan in the early 80s, focusing on a family’s daily life in a gloomy atmosphere with religious themes. However, the game gained controversy due to a poster in the game mocking Chinese President Xi Jinping. This led to the game being banned from platforms such as Steam and GoG.