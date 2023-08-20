Top 5 Assassin’s Creed Games

5) Assassin’s Creed Unity

To celebrate the release of the PS4 and Xbox One consoles, Ubisoft decided to honor the capital of his country of origin: Paris. The Unity episode tells us the adventures of Arno, a young assassin facing the Templars, and his dear Elise, lover and adversary. Despite a disastrous launch, Assassin’s Creed Unity remains today in our memories as an incredible photograph of the Paris of yesteryear.

4) Assassin’s Creed

In 2008, Ubisoft released the very first episode of Assassin’s Creed, which established a real dynasty. We embody Altair, a charismatic anti-hero, in this epic between two eras that captivated players with its parkour, freedom of approach, and seductive story.

3) Assassin’s Creed Black Flag

Released in 2013, Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag introduced a pirate concept to the franchise. Players had the freedom to sail, attack enemy ships, and explore numerous islands. It received positive reviews for its good lifespan, vast universe, and immersive pirate experience.

2) Assassin’s Creed Origins

Released in 2017, Assassin’s Creed Origins marked a turning point for the franchise by shifting towards an action-RPG oriented open world. The story centered on Aya and Bayek, who founded the order that would become the Brotherhood of Assassins. It received high praise for its living open world, intriguing side quests, freedom of approach, and references that appealed to fans.

1) Assassin’s Creed 2

Assassin’s Creed 2, released in 2009, remains at the top of this ranking. Players embody Ezio Auditore, who seeks revenge for the murder of his family. This cult title perfected the elements established in the first game, with its captivating story and diverse side activities.