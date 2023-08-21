Tomb Raider Website Update Teases Exciting News for Fans

The official website for Tomb Raider has recently been updated with an exciting option for fans to sign up to be the first to know about the latest in the franchise featuring Lara Croft. This includes news on awards, exclusives, merchandising, releases, and more.

New Game Announcement Draws Interest

According to Eurogamer.net, fans are especially intrigued by this update as Crystal Dynamics had previously announced a new chapter in the series a few months ago, confirming the use of Unreal Engine 5 as the graphics engine for this upcoming game.

Possible Reasons for the Website Update

While many fans see this update as a sign of imminent news about the franchise, it’s worth considering that it could also be related to the recent change in ownership of the intellectual property. The Embracer Group acquired Crystal Dynamics a few months ago, which may have influenced the decision to refresh the website.

Anticipation for Gamescom 2023

There is a possibility that Tomb Raider will make an appearance at the upcoming Opening Night Live at Gamescom 2023. The Embracer Group, which recently added a character skin into the final chapters of the game, may have some exciting announcements in store. Fans eagerly await further developments.

