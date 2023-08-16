A Season 3 that changes the rules

There are some exciting changes happening in Season 3 of Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege. The latest update introduces Ram, a brand new playable character. This update also includes a complete overhaul of Quick Matches, transforming them into a new and improved game mode.

Ram, a fearsome attacker

One of the most notable additions in this update is the arrival of Ram. This Korean assailant is a force to be reckoned with, thanks to her powerful gadget that can destroy obstacles. Ram can deploy up to four mini-tanks that have the ability to destroy walls, reinforced doors, and even the ground. Her skills will undoubtedly make her an essential character in the game.