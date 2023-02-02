After a legendary 23-year NFL career in which the star quarterback won seven Super Bowls and broke countless records, Tom Brady has announced that he is quitting football “for good.”

Brady announced his choice on social media on Wednesday, saying he “wouldn’t change a thing” about his professional life.

Brady, 45, also declared his retirement on February 1, 2022. Still, he changed his mind 40 days later and decided to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this past season.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a video posted on Twitter, Brady stated, “I know the procedure was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I’d just push record and let you guys know first.” “I won’t talk for too long. There is only one extremely sentimental retirement essay; I used mine last year. I appreciate all of your support so much.

At 6 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Brady informed the Buccaneers of his choice. Later on Wednesday, the Buccaneers tweeted Brady their appreciation along with the hashtag #ThankYouTom.

Brady “established an incredible standard that elevated our entire company to new heights and provided some of the most iconic moments in our history,” according to the Glazer family, who owns the Buccaneers.

The Glazer family remarked, “We will always be grateful for those amazing memories he delivered throughout these final seasons of his illustrious career. Tom’s effect will be felt within our community for many years.

Brady ends his career as the NFL’s all-time leader in passing yards (89,214), and touchdown passes. He won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (649). In his third season with Tampa Bay, the three-time league MVP passed for 4,694 yards, third-most in the NFL, and 25 touchdowns.

According to Patriots owner Robert Kraft, “I don’t ever believe there has been a quarterback of Tom’s ilk in the 100-year history of the NFL.” I’m not sure, but I find it hard to think there might be another.

Brady has been voted Super Bowl MVP five times and is the only player to have won more than five Super Bowls.

“My family, friends, teammates, and rivals. In the video, Brady said, “There are too many. “Thanks for letting me live the life of my dreams, gentlemen. There is nothing I would alter. I adore you all.

Brady signed a 10-year, $375 million contract with Fox Sports last summer, and he may start working as an analyst for the network immediately. Additionally, he established his own production business, 199 Productions, and released the Brady brand apparel line a year ago. And TB12 Sports, a successful health and wellness brand, is another one of his ventures.

During the Bucs’ season last fall, Brady and supermodel Gisele Bundchen finalized their divorce. It ended a 13-year union of two football and fashion icons at the top of their respective fields.

Brady was infamously undervalued entering the NFL; the Patriots selected him 199th overall in the 2000 draught, behind six other quarterbacks, three kickers, and a punter. As a rookie, Brady played in one game and completed one of three throws for six yards.

All that changed the following year.

When Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots defeated the Rams in the Super Bowl to close up the 2001 season, Brady took over as the starter. The Patriots were well on their way to becoming the most successful quarterback-coach combination in football history.

Tom Brady was the ultimate victor, according to a statement from Belichick. He made his NFL debut with little fanfare and left the league as its most successful player. He was driven every day by his unrelenting quest for excellence. Both his teammates and coaches found encouragement in his work ethic and drive to succeed. Throughout his career, Tom displayed dignity and honesty as a true professional. Tom has positively influenced the Patriots and me, and I want to congratulate him on an incredible career.

Additionally, Brady leads the NFL records for regular-season victories (251), Super Bowl appearances (10), postseason games and victories (48, 35), playoff yards (13,400), and playoff touchdowns (35). (88).

For all the young folks out there who have huge goals, Kraft said, “You think about it — things didn’t go his way at Michigan.” He ought to have started, but it’s good he didn’t since it made it possible for us to select him late in the sixth round. He overcame all odds. In my opinion, having that chip on his shoulder makes him truly unique.

After the 2003 and 2004 seasons, there were more Super Bowl victories. Ten years later, the Patriots won their fourth championship under Brady to finish the 2014 campaign, the first of three more championships in the following five years.

Kraft said to Reiss, “I’m having a flashback. “I picture him strolling down the steps at the old Foxboro Stadium, carrying a pizza under his arm and looking like a scrawny beanpole. It’s late at night. “Hello, Mr. Kraft, I’m Tom Brady, your sixth-round draught pick,” he approaches me and introduces himself. “I know who you are,” I remarked. He declared, “And I’m your football team’s best decision,” looking me straight in the eye. You see, he was correct.

Brady joined the Buccaneers in 2020 and won his sixth Super Bowl. His last three years were spent with Tampa Bay, where he helped the Buccaneers reach the postseason each year.

Bruce Arians, a former head coach of the Buccaneers, recalled that “holding that Lombardi with him” was his favorite Brady moment.

Bucs General Manager Jason Licht said, “His mark on our organization helped carry us to the peak.” He will be missed as our quarterback, but I will also miss him as a friend and a leader. He has given our company so much over the last three years, and we owe him a debt of gratitude. His impact will be felt for years, and we won’t forget his victories or honors.