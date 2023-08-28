Todd Howard’s Ongoing Career in Gaming

Todd Howard, the influential figure behind popular franchises like The Elder Scrolls and Fallout, recently spoke with the media about his retirement plans. Despite rumors, Howard stated that his retirement is still a long way off.

The Early Announcement and Regrets

In the same interview, Howard also shared some insights about The Elder Scrolls 6. The highly anticipated title was announced back in 2018, but no release date has been confirmed yet. Howard expressed regret about revealing the project so early and mentioned that he would have preferred a more casual announcement approach. However, while fans eagerly await The Elder Scrolls 6, Bethesda is preparing to release another game: Starfield.

Starfield: The Long-Awaited Game

Starfield is Bethesda’s upcoming RPG, set to be released on September 6, 2023, for PC and Xbox Series. This game marks a significant milestone for Bethesda, as it is their first new intellectual property in two decades. Unlike their reliance on established franchises like The Elder Scrolls and Fallout, Starfield has been in development for several years, as Howard revealed in his recent interview.

Limitless Exploration in Starfield

Starfield promises a vast and immersive experience, offering players the opportunity to explore over 1,000 planets. With a considerable amount of gameplay content, players can expect to spend a significant amount of time engrossed in the game. Even Bethesda’s publishing director, Pete Hines, admitted that despite his 150 hours of playtime, he has only scratched the surface of what the game has to offer.