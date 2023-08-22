Article
The Thunderful Group Postpones ‘To replace’ for Xbox Series X to 2024
The Thunderful Group has To replace for Xbox Series X postponed again, this time to 2024. The action title was actually supposed to be released this year.
To replace was announced at E3 2021 (we reported).
