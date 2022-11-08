A new update has been released for TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge Update 1.04. You can find all the Game Update details, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge Update 1.04 is now available for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.

NEW FEATURE Party Codes (ONLINE):

You can now share Party Codes (five letters only) for easier matchmaking with friends who can now jump in via

Join Party Code. Those are displayed at the bottom of the host’s party panel.

IMPROVEMENT Online:

The difficulty is now displayed for each lobby when looking for online games

Remapped the kick button to prevent misclick in the host’s party panel

Controller

Fixed displaying Xbox glyphs when playing with a PS5 controller and the Steam Input feature disabled.

FIXES

Gameplay:

Fixed long respawn delay after falling in holes in single-player mode

Online:

Fixed rare issues with enemies becoming invincible when a player quits the game

Fixed client-side Chrome Dome sometime invincible when it shouldn’t be

Fixed Krang’s torso not receiving any damage from clients, only the host

Fixed clients sometimes not unlocking a cameo that the host found

Fixed infinite online sign-in when Epic Launcher isn’t installed

Controls

Fixed keyboard custom key binding only taking into account the first local player

