Tin Hearts VR Demo Coming Soon

The Lemmings-style puzzler Tin Hearts is heading to VR, specifically PS VR2. Although there is no confirmed release date yet, players will have the opportunity to try out a demo on November 2, 2023.

As part of a series of quick announcements for upcoming PlayStation VR2 games, it was revealed that the VR update for Tin Hearts will be free for owners of the base game, which originally launched earlier this year on PS5.

In addition to the demo announcement, developer Rogue Sun released a new trailer for the game. You can watch it below:

The demo will feature six levels from Tin Hearts, giving players a taste of the gameplay that has captivated fans since its release in April and the exciting experience they can expect on PS VR2.

Source: PlayStation Blog