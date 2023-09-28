Tiger Blade: A New Action-Packed Game Tiger Blade is an exciting new fast-paced action game developed by Ikimasho. It was first announced in June, and now we have an official release date to look forward to – November 17, 2023. This highly anticipated game will be available on both the PS5 and PS VR2 platforms. Players will have the opportunity to step into the shoes of the most lethal assassin within the Horangi chapter of the Tiger Clans. As you embark on a heist mission, you stumble across a tiger cub, believed to be extinct, and the adventure becomes even more thrilling. Watch the Trailer An exciting new trailer has been unveiled by Ikimasho along with the release date. It showcases more thrilling gameplay, which you can see below:

[Trailer Video]

Tiger Blade was among the games featured in a rapid-fire announcement from the PlayStation Blog, highlighting the exciting lineup of games coming to PS VR2 in the near future. If you are an owner of the PS VR2, make sure to explore each of these games. The library of releases is continuously growing, offering a fantastic gaming experience, despite the absence of first-party titles. Source: PlayStation Blog

