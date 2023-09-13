



SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake Coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X

Exciting News from THQ Nordic THQ Nordic announces SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake also for PS5 and Xbox Series X. The release date is October 16 and the nextgen upgrade will be free within the respective console family. At the same time, we can look forward to an update that adds a photo mode. SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake has been available for PS4, Xbox One and Switch since January 31.





ADVERTISEMENT





SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake Coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X

Exciting News from THQ Nordic THQ Nordic announces SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake also for PS5 and Xbox Series X. The release date is October 16 and the nextgen upgrade will be free within the respective console family. At the same time, we can look forward to an update that adds a photo mode. SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake has been available for PS4, Xbox One and Switch since January 31.









SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake Coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X

Exciting News from THQ Nordic THQ Nordic announces SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake also for PS5 and Xbox Series X. The release date is October 16 and the nextgen upgrade will be free within the respective console family. At the same time, we can look forward to an update that adds a photo mode. SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake has been available for PS4, Xbox One and Switch since January 31.





ADVERTISEMENT





SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake Coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X

Exciting News from THQ Nordic THQ Nordic announces SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake also for PS5 and Xbox Series X. The release date is October 16 and the nextgen upgrade will be free within the respective console family. At the same time, we can look forward to an update that adds a photo mode. SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake has been available for PS4, Xbox One and Switch since January 31.



