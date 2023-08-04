THQ Nordic announces Gothic Classic for Nintendo Switch

THQ Nordic has announced Gothic Classic for Nintendo Switch. This is a port of the original Gothic game code, without any remastering or remaking. The game will be released on September 28. A physical edition will be available exclusively through THQ Nordic Store and gameware.at.

Here is a brief overview of the game:

About Relive this amazing RPG on a handheld console and experience the game that revolutionized roleplaying games on the go! Gothic Classic offers great performance, a well-adapted user interface, and controls. It is a deep RPG with a lively simulation set in dark times and adventures. The kingdom of Myrtana is at war. Orcish hordes have invaded the human territory, and the king needs plenty of ore to forge enough weapons for his army to stand against the threat. In these darkest of times, those who break the law are sentenced to serve in the giant penal colony of Khorinis, where they mine the much-needed ore. Throw into this prison colony, you must survive, form alliances, and ultimately escape. Key Features A big RPG experience with over 50 hours of gameplay.

A large variety of weapons and spells for your character.

A unique character development system tied to teachers found in the world.

A simulated living world where people go to work, sleep, eat, and fight to survive.

Choose between three different camps, each with its unique perspectives on the main story.

An unedited list of fixes that will be incorporated into Gothic Classic for Nintendo Switch is available here.

Watch the announcement trailer below.

