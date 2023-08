South Park: snow day! Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X and Switch

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yEv35KHDXQ

THQ Nordic and Question have revealed a new game titled South Park: snow day! for PS5, Xbox Series X, and Switch. The announcement was accompanied by a thrilling trailer that showcased the action-packed gameplay.

The highly anticipated South Park: snow day! is set to be released next year, giving fans of the popular animated TV show something to look forward to.