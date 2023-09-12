Publisher THQ Nordic and Developer Purple Lamp Studios Set to Release PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series Versions of SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake

In an exciting announcement, Publisher THQ Nordic and Developer Purple Lamp Studios have revealed the release date for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series versions of their highly anticipated game, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake. Fans can look forward to enjoying this beloved underwater adventure on their new consoles starting October 16.

For those who prefer physical copies, the game will be available at retail stores worldwide. Alternatively, players can choose to download the game digitally for convenience. The price for both versions is set at $39.99, making it an affordable option for SpongeBob fans.

What’s more, current owners of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of the game will receive a free upgrade to the new console versions. This ensures that players can seamlessly transition to the enhanced experience without any additional cost.

In addition to the release of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series versions, a free update will also be launched simultaneously for all platforms. This exciting update introduces a new Photo Mode, allowing players to apply one of 19 different filters to enhance their in-game pictures. Furthermore, players can look forward to unlocking new costumes, such as the “King Doubloon” outfit for collecting all doubloons and the “Plush Gary” costume for unlocking all awards.

PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4

New Feature – Photo Mode: Apply one of 19 different filters to enhance your pictures.

– Photo Mode: Apply one of 19 different filters to enhance your pictures. New Costumes: New costume “King Doubloon” for collecting all doubloons is now available. New costume “Plush Gary” for unlocking all awards is now available.

Improvements (PlayStation 5 only): Support of DualSense controller audio output when picking up items. Support of DualSense adaptive triggers when using the reef blower and swinging hook actions.



Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One

New Feature – Photo Mode: Apply one of 19 different filters to enhance your pictures.

– Photo Mode: Apply one of 19 different filters to enhance your pictures. New Costumes: New costume “King Doubloon” for collecting all doubloons is now available. New costume “Plush Gary” for unlocking all awards is now available.



PC (Steam, GOG, Epic)

New Feature – Photo Mode: Apply one of 19 different filters to enhance your pictures.

– Photo Mode: Apply one of 19 different filters to enhance your pictures. New Costumes: New costume “King Doubloon” for collecting all doubloons is now available. New costume “Plush Gary” for unlocking all awards is now available.



Switch

New Feature – Photo Mode: Apply one of 19 different filters to enhance your pictures.

– Photo Mode: Apply one of 19 different filters to enhance your pictures. New Costumes: New costume “King Doubloon” for collecting all doubloons is now available. New costume “Plush Gary” for unlocking all awards is now available.



All Platforms

Bug Fixes: Fixed a rare bug where saving stopped working. Fixed a bug where the playtime did not pause while on a loading screen. Many general bug fixes to improve stability and playability of the game.



For those eager to join SpongeBob on this cosmic adventure, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC platforms. Players can find the game on various digital distribution platforms such as Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG.

Be sure to watch the exhilarating trailer below for a sneak peek into the world of SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series!

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series Announce Trailer