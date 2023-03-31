A new update has been released for theHunter: Call of the Wild Update 1.74 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. theHunter: Call of the Wild Update 1.74 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
Addressed a rare issue that could cause the game to crash after switching loadouts, and further prevent it from launching before reaching the main menu.
Developer’s Notes: The crash was related to specific files in the player’s save game, and removing them (or the entirety of the save data) would allow the game to launch again. The fix rectifies the underlying issue so that save data will be usable again.
Fast traveling with the Hunting Dog in multiplayer occasionally caused the game to crash, but we sniffed out the problem and removed it.
In rare circumstances pressing “Continue” in the main menu or changing Reserves will no longer lead to the game crashing.
We fixed a crash that could happen to a very small number of players when accessing the Hunt Club menu.
UI
Points of Interest icons will now be correctly hidden after using the “Hide POI Icons” option.
PROGRESSION
The game will no longer create a new save file on PC if a player’s save data has somehow disappeared. It will now try to restore the data from backups instead of creating a brand-new file.