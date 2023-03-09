The public may now test out the features of macOS Version 13.3 before it is officially released, thanks to Apple’s seeding of the third beta of the operating system to its public beta testing group today. One week has passed since Apple released the second public beta.

After installing the appropriate profile from Apple’s beta software website, public beta testers can download the macOS 13.3 Ventura update from the Software Update section of the System Preferences app.

Like iOS 16.4, macOS Ventura 13.3 introduces new emoji characters, such as the shaking head, pink, blue, and grey hearts, the goose, the wing, the jellyfish, the hyacinth, the pea pod, the ginger, the fan, the comb, the flute, the maracas, the left hand, and the right hand.

ADVERTISEMENT

After being removed from iOS 16.2, the update supports updating the new HomeKit architecture that Apple reintroduced. For shared Mastodon URLs, the Messaging app also shows content previews. Shortcuts now offer more options for integrating Siri notice announcements into workflows.

According to Apple, macOS Vista 13.3 will be available in the spring, with a release date between March 20 and June 20.