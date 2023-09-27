Article with HTML Headings
Article: Croteam Announces The Talos Principle 2 Release Date
Introduction
Croteam announces this The Talos Principle 2 released on November 2 for PS5 and Xbox Series X. A release date trailer accompanies the schedule.
Previous Announcement
The Talos Principle 2 was announced in May (we reported).
