The Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee Rates Tekken 6 and Soulcalibur: Broken Destiny for PS5 and PS4 in Taiwan

The Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee has rated Tekken 6 and Soulcalibur: Broken Destiny for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in Taiwan.





Tekken 6 was previously released for PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and PlayStation Portable. Soulcalibur: Broken Destiny was previously released for PlayStation Portable.

The new ratings are likely for PlayStation Portable conversions that will be included in the Classics Catalog for PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers.