EA Sports Reveals Full Score for Madden 24
EA Sports has revealed the entirety of the game’s score in anticipation of the upcoming release of Madden 24, which is only a few weeks away. The soundtrack for the highly anticipated game features a diverse lineup of artists.
Artists such as Jack Harlow, CHIKA, Wiz Khalifa, and NF are scheduled to perform at this year’s festival. You will find the complete audio embedded down below for your viewing pleasure.
Full Madden 24 Soundtrack
- Amir Obe – VIP 2
- AntsLive – Number One Candidate
- ARDN – MAN DOWN
- Armani White – GOATED.
- Armani White ft. A$AP Ferg – SILVER TOOTH.
- Belly – World Changed
- BIA – MILLIONS
- Blackway – Talk About It
- Blackway – Go Getta
- CHIKA – Prodigy
- Doechii – I Told Em
- Doechii – Pacer
- EST Gee – STAY FOCUSED
- GOON DES GARCONS* ft. Duke Deuce – WHO DO IT BETTER?
- IDK – Pit Stop
- Jack Harlow – They Don’t Love It
- Jae Zole – Glory
- Jay Rock – Still That Way
- Justin Credible, C5 – Unique
- KAMAUU – the vibe
- Kimbra & Sahtyre – RNTBCK
- Kvng Moses x Jazzfeezy ft. CxMEESEN – Keep Playin’
- Lecrae, Andy Mineo – Good Lord
- LG Malique – Winning
- Marqus Clae – Kendrick, Clae & Cole
- Marshmello, Polo G & Southside – Grown Man
- Mike Dimes ft. Joey Bada$$ – HATCHBACK
- NF – SUFFICE
- Piers James – Boop
- RDGLDGRN ft. Madalen Duke – Heads Are Gonna Roll
- SAINt JHN & London On Da Track – Stadiums
- Tobe Nwigwe – BRAVO
- Toosii – Go Go Go
- Wiz Khalifa – Hype Me Up
- Young Devyn – WYM
- Zai1k x yvngxchris – cruise ctrl