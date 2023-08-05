The Soundtrack for Madden 24 Has Been Announced

EA Sports Reveals Full Score for Madden 24

EA Sports has revealed the entirety of the game’s score in anticipation of the upcoming release of Madden 24, which is only a few weeks away. The soundtrack for the highly anticipated game features a diverse lineup of artists.

Artists such as Jack Harlow, CHIKA, Wiz Khalifa, and NF are scheduled to perform at this year’s festival. You will find the complete audio embedded down below for your viewing pleasure.

Full Madden 24 Soundtrack

Amir Obe – VIP 2

AntsLive – Number One Candidate

ARDN – MAN DOWN

Armani White – GOATED.

Armani White ft. A$AP Ferg – SILVER TOOTH.

Belly – World Changed

BIA – MILLIONS

Blackway – Talk About It

Blackway – Go Getta

CHIKA – Prodigy

Doechii – I Told Em

Doechii – Pacer

EST Gee – STAY FOCUSED

GOON DES GARCONS* ft. Duke Deuce – WHO DO IT BETTER?

IDK – Pit Stop

Jack Harlow – They Don’t Love It

Jae Zole – Glory

Jay Rock – Still That Way

Justin Credible, C5 – Unique

KAMAUU – the vibe

Kimbra & Sahtyre – RNTBCK

Kvng Moses x Jazzfeezy ft. CxMEESEN – Keep Playin’

Lecrae, Andy Mineo – Good Lord

LG Malique – Winning

Marqus Clae – Kendrick, Clae & Cole

Marshmello, Polo G & Southside – Grown Man

Mike Dimes ft. Joey Bada$$ – HATCHBACK

NF – SUFFICE

Piers James – Boop

RDGLDGRN ft. Madalen Duke – Heads Are Gonna Roll

SAINt JHN & London On Da Track – Stadiums

Tobe Nwigwe – BRAVO

Toosii – Go Go Go

Wiz Khalifa – Hype Me Up

Young Devyn – WYM

Zai1k x yvngxchris – cruise ctrl