A new update has been released for The Sims 4 Update 1.68 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. The Sims 4 Update 1.68 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
Bug Fixes
Base Game
- Toddlers were all looking a little too similar to each other. Now, they’ll reflect their parents and account for genetics.
- Sims will no longer break the space-time continuum by moving when the game is paused.
- The Mint Green Belted Cardigan (yfTop_CardiganBelted_SolidGreenMintBlack) no longer makes your Sim look like human spaghetti.
- The Open Blazer (yfTop_BlazerOpenCollarTucked) now covers your Sim’s midriff properly.
- A Juice Party will now count towards Throw 3 parties in the Party Aspiration.
- Objects mounted on walls will no longer be removed when a different wall texture is applied in Build mode.
- The Check for Pen Pal Replies option will now display as intended.
- The Return from Daycare notification will now only appear once.
- Fixed a crash that could happen when entering Live Mode.
- The Promise to Help interaction will now trigger in the appropriate situations.
- It’s now possible to enable the free build cheat (bb.enablefreebuild) while in the Making Money Scenario. This cheat doesn’t even disable Achievements/Trophies on consoles either.
- Removed duplicate Clean up prompts when around two Activity Tables.
- When using the Off the Grid filter, objects will display the proper information about what skill they may impact.
- Disabling Wants & Fears will now function as intended.
- Fixed missing Comfort stats from many Comfort objects and items.
- Fixed Public Bathrooms description information stating they’re for Hygiene instead of Bladder.
- Sims will be able to use public bathroom stalls. No more holding it until you get home!
Consoles
- Adjusting the UI Scale from Game Options > Accessibility while in Create a Sim (CAS) should be more responsive so you can see your adjustments without waiting.
- The Show: All Households list in the Manage Households menu can be scrolled meaning you can now see all Households as well.
Bust The Dust
- Sniff Sniff Sims will perform the smelling animation the appropriate amount when their environment is dirty. No one likes a dirty litter box!
Get To Work
- When your Sim grows up; Alien nose, chin, and eye width will carry over.
- A respectful introduction will now fulfill the Greet Co-workers/Patients task as a part of the Doctor Career.
Seasons
- Sims won’t freeze to death in the Summer when interacting with sprinklers. Someone must’ve forgotten to turn the air conditioner off… we’ll be sure to hand out blankets next time!
- Sims are now able to properly schedule holidays when they have a teen in the house. Scheduling family trips is already hard enough!
Snowy Escape
- Work Withdrawals are now removed when working during their off hours.
My Wedding Stories
- Your Sims will no longer talk about planning their wedding ceremony after they are married.
Werewolves
- Werewolves are now able to change their fur in CAS mode. Furtastic!
Source:The Sims 4
ADVERTISEMENT