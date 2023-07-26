The Settled Systems: Supra Et Ultra
In the city of New Atlantis, capital of the United Colonies, a courier pilot named Kent aspires to live in the most desirable part of the Settled Systems. After joining the UC Vanguard and working his way up to the Capital’s elite, Kent quickly realizes the adventures waiting for him off-planet are what he truly longed for.
The Settled Systems: Where Hope is Built
Vanna—an Akila City orphan of the famous Colony Wars—desperately wants to explore the stars, and only one thing is standing in her way: a working ship. Her search for repair parts leads her throughout the city, and into some unexpected danger, as she closes in on her dream.
The Settled Systems: The Hand that Feeds
Two Neon street rats, Ada and Harper, are partners in crime eking out a living stealing from the wealthy partygoers that come to the “pleasure city” to let loose. When Ada is forced into a moral dilemma, she quickly catches the attention of the all-seeing Ryujin industries, bringing her an exciting new opportunity. But at what cost?
Publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer Bethesda Game Studios have released a new series of “The Settled Systems” animated trailers for Starfield, which offer a glimpse into the game’s major cities.
Starfield is due out for Xbox Series and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store on September 6.
Watch the trailers below.
