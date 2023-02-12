Apple’s second-generation HomePod was torn apart by repair website iFixit today, revealing a video disassembly of the product and evaluating its repairability.

The HomePod 2 and the original HomePod have extremely similar appearances. Apple has nevertheless made it more repairable and adhesive-free. iFixit had to use specialized cutting equipment to repair the original HomePod. Nevertheless, the new version has less adhesive and is simpler to open.

There aren’t any significant surprises inside the HomePod, according to iFixit, which also found the S7 CPU, five tweeters, a large internal woofer, an amplifier board, a heat sink, and five LEDs that shine through the top of the display.

Even when the level is not at its highest, iFixit can show how much the woofer moves in this examination. The HomePod’s humidity and temperature sensor can be seen at the bottom when the audio components have all been removed. The HomePod tiny uses the same sensor as the HomePod.

The HomePod 2 was surprisingly simple to disassemble, according to iFixit, simply because Apple removed all of the extra adhesives. It should be possible for users to fix their HomePods themselves.