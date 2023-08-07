The Second DLC Character’s First Look is Revealed by Street Fighter 6

During the E.V.O. fighting game tournament, Capcom gave attendees a sneak peek at A.K.I., the second character available for download as part of the season pass for Street Fighter 6. Guilty Gear Strive, Mortal Kombat 11, and even Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 are some of the fighting games featured in this year’s E.V.O. lineup, which has received much positive feedback from gaming critics. Since Street Fighter 6 was just launched in June of this year, there was plenty of time to prepare for its participation in the annual tournament. This competition is also an excellent place for fighting game announcements and reveals. For example, before the grand finals of the Street Fighter 6 pools, Capcom offered fans their first look at the second character that will be available as downloadable content (DLC).

The first season of downloadable content for Street Fighter 6 features four characters: three returning characters and one brand-new one. At the beginning of July, Capcom included Rashid as a playable character in Street Fighter 6, bringing the total number of playable characters to 19. Rashid’s incorporation into the game took place at the same time as the E.V.O. competition, in which, despite the fact that he had only just been added, he was still considered eligible to compete as a fighter, much to the dismay of many players. The second character included in this pass, A.K.I., was also demonstrated in passing at E.V.O.

A.K.I. is the only completely new fighter that will be included in the first season pass for Street Fighter 6, and a teaser trailer has shown off both her personality and powers. This trailer is a cutscene from her World Tour encounter in the single-player campaign. Players come face to face with A.K.I. as she is looking for a packet of “herbal medicine,” She cruelly teases the Custom Character before forcibly feeding them a poison that will kill them. The A.K.I.’s distinctive combat technique will likely be taught to the custom characters in this manner. According to the trailer, she will be included in the game sometime in the fall of 2023.

A maniacal poison aficionado, A.K.I. can’t wait to sink her nails into her opponents in autumn 2023. Feed your obsession with her by keeping your eyes peeled for more details to come. #StreetFighter6 pic.twitter.com/POp8fE3OiR — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) August 7, 2023

Many people have observed that A.K.I. combines several other Street Fighter characters from years ago. She is a charming femme fatale sadist similar to Juri Han, and she possesses the same affinity for poison and claw-like appendages as Shadaloo’s assassin, F.A.N.G., from Street Fighter 5. Some clues suggest that the two might even be related, with some people hypothesizing that she is the trainee that the assassin takes in after the events of SF5 and others suggesting that she might even be the assassin herself. She also gives off the vibe of being a character modeled by those found in horror movies, what with her eerie entrance, her pale skin, and the bizarre ways in which she contorts her body. Simply by virtue of this introduction, many fans fell in love with her.

In addition to this brief debut of A.K.I., Capcom stunned everyone by revealing a crossover partnership between Street Fighter 6 and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. This announcement came alongside the brief introduction of A.K.I. Because of this collaboration, the Custom Character will have the opportunity to gain some unique cosmetics and dress up like their favorite half-shell hero. The beginning of this event is scheduled for the 8th of August, 2023.

You may now play Street Fighter 6 on your computer, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox One X/S.