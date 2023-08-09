The SCRY Artic: The World’s Most Advanced PS5 Cooler

Introducing the SCRY Artic, a plug-and-play device designed to cool the PS5 and PS5 Digital-Only Edition. This innovative cooler is currently seeking funding on Kickstarter.

Featuring six fans with speeds of up to 10,000 rotations per minute, the SCRY Artic is truly the pinnacle of PS5 cooling technology. Connecting the cooler to your Sony console is a breeze – simply align it with the top and bottom latches and plug the USB-A port into the PS5.

Excitingly, the SCRY Artic has already surpassed its funding goal of £5,824, with £9,183 raised at the time of writing. Don’t miss your chance to be a part of this groundbreaking project, as the Kickstarter campaign will conclude on September 7, 2023.

A Versatile Cooling Solution for Your PS5

One of the standout features of the SCRY Artic is its versatility. It can be effortlessly installed to accommodate both horizontal and vertical PS5 orientations, giving you the freedom to choose your preferred setup. This flexibility not only ensures optimal cooling performance but also reduces the risk of overheating, even in limited spaces.

User-Friendly Design

Worried about the cooler obstructing important buttons or ports on your PS5? Fear not! According to the Kickstarter page, the SCRY Artic is thoughtfully designed to not obstruct any functionality of the console, allowing for easy accessibility without the need to remove the cooler itself.

For more information and to support the SCRY Artic, visit their Kickstarter page: SCRY Artic on Kickstarter