The return of the mini-map

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (2023) was officially announced by Activision Blizzard last week. This highly anticipated game will be released on November 10 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series. There will also be beta versions available on October 6 and 12. One of the most exciting rumors surrounding the game is the return of a beloved feature: the mini-map. The mini-map helps players identify noisy enemies in close proximity. This news has been reported by CoD news and Charlie Intel sites. To further fuel the speculation, there is a marketing operation where players can send a text message with the phrase “red dot” to a designated number and receive confirmation that the mini-map is indeed returning in Modern Warfare III (2023).

BREAKING: Call of Duty has just confirmed that the classic mini map – AKA red dots appearing when firing an unsuppressed weapon – is returning in #ModernWarfare3! Reply “red dot” to the text and you’ll get a confirmation of this for yourself! I almost missed the hint! #MW3 pic.twitter.com/C2esoqrGaI

This is great news for many players and it is also rumored that slide canceling will be making a return along with the mini-map.

A justified decision then

The return of the mini-map is a highly anticipated feature after its absence in both Modern Warfare (2019) and Modern Warfare 2 (2022). Infinity Ward, the developer of the game, explained their decision in a post on their official website:

This decision has caused dissatisfaction among some players, who blame the “hardcore gamers” at Infinity Ward for removing a strategic element from the game. According to them, the absence of the mini-map eliminates the need to use silencers on weapons or be cautious when shooting. The rumors surrounding the return of the mini-map will be confirmed during the world presentation of the game on August 17. Fans will be eager to see if Modern Warfare 3 has the potential to become the best-selling episode in the Call of Duty franchise.