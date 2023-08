The Pokemon Company Announces Pokemon Presents Live Stream

The Pokemon Company has announced that they will be hosting a live stream event called Pokemon Presents. The event will take place on August 8 at 6:00 a.m. PT / 9:00 a.m. ET and will feature 35 minutes of exciting Pokemon news and updates. You can tune in to the event on YouTube in English and Japanese.

Check out the teaser video below for a sneak peek of what’s to come!