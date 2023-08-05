The Number of People Playing Baldur’s Gate 3 on Steam Has Surpassed 500,000

Even though it has only been 24 hours since the complete release of Baldur’s Gate 3, the game may already be a success based on the number of players logged in to play it. The most recent data from SteamDB indicates that the number of gamers simultaneously logged into Baldur’s Gate 3 has topped 500,000.

Record-Breaking Player Count

As of the time this article was published, there are now 515,970 people playing the game at the same time. On the other hand, the number is anticipated to increase as the weekend draws closer.

A Promising Start

The game is now the second-best Steam launch of the year, with Hogwarts Legacy being the launch that currently holds the top spot. During the game’s introduction, the total number of players peaked at 879,308, according to SteamDB.

Larian Studios Takes the Lead

Larian Studios, the creators of the Divinity: Original Sin series, are also responsible for developing Baldur’s Gate 3. It is the first mainline game in the Baldur’s Gate series to be released since its original release of Baldur’s Gate 2 in 2000. Since then, many spinoff games and updated game versions have been created, but none come close to Larian’s creation, a game “based on current Dungeons & Dragons mechanics and spells.”

Future Releases and Platforms

On September 6, Baldur’s Gate 3 is expected to be released for the PlayStation 5 platform. A version for the Xbox is currently underdeveloped. However, some problems could delay the game’s release until, at the earliest, the year after next.