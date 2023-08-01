The successor to FIFA 23 gives a new spotlight on its content

We understand, with this new version that will commonly be called EA Sports FC, Electronic Arts wants to stand out from the “FIFA” era. For this, the American publisher has decided to dust off all the game modes in particular by including the specificities related to PlayStyles, one of the new features of this opus which somehow allows each player to be unique on the field. Like last year, Electronic Arts spreads its communication around its football game by multiplying the broadcasts and each time displaying a very specific section.

A more authentic Career mode as a Player… and as a Coach!

Let’s start with the Career mode dedicated to the player. First of all, your avatar will have an agent, that is to say of a person who will support you throughout your footballing ascent and will help you to develop it by submitting objectives (score X goals in one season, perform X dribbles, score X volleys, etc.). By completing them, you open the doors to even more prestigious clubs! As we mentioned, thanks to PlayStyles, you will be able to define your own player personality on the pitch to make it unique. To further highlight it, Career mode will have a new camera which will focus on him during certain actions, and new dynamic moments where you celebrate your prowess with your coach and teammates. The icing on the cake, your player can even go so far as to win the prestigious Ballon d’Or!

Let’s now move on to the Manager’s point of view. Behind every great player, there is a coach to make him shine. So, to start, you will need choose to embody a renowned trainer and of develop their tactical vision of football and the way you implement your style of play in the field. But, like the player, behind every great coach there is quality coaches specializing in particular areas of play: In EA Sports FC 24, you can also recruit them to increase the skills of your workforce. With a solid base, it will be all the easier to prepare each meeting: the functions “Training plans”, “Pre-game reports” and “Training for matches” will help you progress towards victory. For example, you can give specific instructions to certain players so that they don’t run out too quickly during the season and become unavailable. Also, you can work your training according to the weaknesses of the opposing team and will even have the possibility to make tactical adjustments in the middle of the match, as if you were a real coach. As a reminder, EA Sports FC 24 is expected on September 29.