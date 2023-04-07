No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

The Long Dark Patch Notes 2.13 Update Today on April 07, 2023

by Adam Zampa
April 7, 2023
in Gaming
Reading Time: 1 min read
0
The Long Dark Patch Notes 2.13 Update Today on April 07, 2023

A new update has been released for The Long Dark Update 2.13 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. The Long Dark Update 2.13 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.

RELATED POSTS

GENERAL

  • [TALES] Fixed an issue where, if a player selected a save file containing TALES content while the DLC was not installed, the game would crash. An error message is now displayed when selecting the save file, informing the player of the missing content.
  • [TALES] Fixed an issue in the Tale in Part Two: SIGNAL VOID, where, if already holding an item in their hand, players could get stuck and fail to progress after picking up the Memo and Handheld Shortwave.

Source:The Long Dark

ADVERTISEMENT
Adam Zampa

Adam Zampa

Related Posts

  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
No Result
View All Result

Top Buzz Trends
Top Buzz Trends is not endorsed, moderated, owned by, or affiliated with TopBuzz or any of its partners in any capacity. Top Buzz Trends is an independent news website for Entertainment, Movies, TV Shows, Netflix, Games, and Gadgets, Software, Computers, Smartphones, and more. All promotional material including but not limited to trailers, images, and videos, are all copyrighted to their respective owners. TopBuzz is a registered trademark of ByteDance Ltd.
© 2022 Top Buzz Trends - All Rights Reserved.

This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy and Cookie Policy.