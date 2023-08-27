The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the latest game in the long-running and beloved Legend of Zelda franchise. In just three days, it sold over 500,000 copies, reaffirming its immense popularity once again. Over the past 35 years, this series has become one of Nintendo’s most iconic sagas, thanks to the visionary creators Shigeru Miyamoto and Takashi Tezuka.

The Beginnings of a Gaming Legend

Right from the first episode, players have been able to assume the role of the courageous hero, Link, on his quest to rescue Princess Zelda from the clutches of Ganon, the Lord of Evil. Since its inception in 1986, The Legend of Zelda has been a pioneer in the gaming industry, introducing innovative features. For example, it was one of the first games to allow players to save their progress during gameplay. Moreover, it was also a trailblazer in the concept of an open world, as opposed to the linear narratives prevalent in most video games of that time.