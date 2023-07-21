The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails

NIS America has released a new trailer for The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails introducing the gameplay mechanics and characters who will accompany you on your adventures.

Here is an overview of the game, via NIS America:

About Nayuta has always dreamed of exploring beyond the horizon of his island home. After a fateful encounter with a fairy by the name of Noi, he and his friends find themselves whisked away on an adventure through multiple worlds in order to stop an evil plot that has been set in motion. Nayuta spends his days gazing up at the stars above his island home and wondering what lies beyond the horizon. Though people claim the sea they live on is flat and finite, Nayuta knows there must be more out there, just waiting to be discovered. Occasionally, ruins and stars will fall from the sky over Nayuta’s home, offering what seem to be glimpses of other worlds. While exploring one such ruin, he and his friends save a small, fairy-like girl by the name of Noi. She tells Nayuta that something very important has been stolen from her and asks for his help in retrieving it.

It’s with this that Nayuta’s journey begins—one which will take him far beyond the confines of his island to experience new worlds and extraordinary discoveries!

Key Features

Worlds Beyond Home – Experience all the wondrous phenomena The Legend of Nayuta has to offer with HD visuals, high quality music, 60 frames per second, and new illustrations added for this western release!

Skills for Every Season – Enter the fray with real-time action gameplay and environment-based puzzles that are affected by the current season. Utilize season-based magic and powerful weapon skills to take down your foes, and unlock new techniques based on your performance.

An Ocean of Adventure – Dive into a different kind of Trails game! Experience a light, whimsical story rooted in fantasy and discovery with a variety of colorful locations and characters, plus tons of extra quest content.

The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails is due out for PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC on September 19 in North America and September 22 in Europe and Oceania.

Watch the trailer below.