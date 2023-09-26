The Legend of Legacy HD Remastered: A Turn-Based RPG for PS4, PS5, and Switch
The Legend of Legacy HD Remastered: A Turn-Based RPG for PS4, PS5, and Switch
Introduction
NIS America offers us The Legend of Legacy HD Remastered for PS4, PS5, and Switch. A trailer for the turn-based roleplaying game is also shown.
Release Date
The Legend of Legacy HD Remastered will be released in early 2024.
