The Legend of Legacy HD Remastered: A Captivating Journey Awaits

Prepare to embark on a thrilling adventure with the highly anticipated The Legend of Legacy HD Remastered. Set to launch on February 1, 2024, in Japan, this immersive game will be available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Switch, captivating players with its stunning graphics and captivating storyline.

Developed by Cattle Clal and published by FuRyu, this remastered edition of the beloved classic brings the captivating world of Avalon to life. Immerse yourself in the mysteries of the island, said to be forged by gods and elementals, and home to powerful treasures waiting to be discovered.

Step into the shoes of seven unique heroes, each driven by their own desires, as they venture into the unexplored lands of Avalon. Witness their stories unfold and guide them through their individual journeys. With their distinct skills and backgrounds, every character offers a fresh perspective and adds depth to the narrative.

Battle enthusiasts will find themselves enthralled by the innovative combat system. Gone are the limitations of fixed classes, as players can now assign flexible combat roles using formations and stances. This opens up a world of possibilities and allows for strategic gameplay as you seek victory against formidable foes.

An Epic Adventure with Legendary Collaborators

The Legend of Legacy HD Remastered is the culmination of talent from renowned creators in the gaming industry. Illustrator Tomomi Kobayashi, composer Masashi Hamauzu, writer Masato Kato, game designer Kyoji Koizumi, and Masataka Matsuura have joined forces to bring you an unforgettable experience.

Get ready to be awed by the breathtaking visuals, captivating music, and immersive storytelling. Each element of the game has been meticulously crafted to transport players into the enchanting world of Avalon.

Coming Soon to the West and PC

Exciting news for fans outside Japan: NIS America has confirmed that The Legend of Legacy HD Remastered will also be available in the west. Release dates for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Switch in western regions, as well as the PC version via Steam, will be announced in the coming months.

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to embark on an epic journey unlike any other. Stay tuned for updates on the release date and get ready to immerse yourself in the captivating world of The Legend of Legacy HD Remastered.