The Launch of Phantom Liberty Boosts Cyberpunk 2077’s Popularity

The recent release of the Phantom Liberty expansion has breathed new life into Cyberpunk 2077, resulting in a surge of players on Steam. The game developed by CD Projekt RED has achieved the second-highest number of concurrent users on the Valve digital store, with a staggering 246,754 players.

When compared to its highest record of concurrent players set during the game’s launch month in December 2020, where it surpassed one million players, Phantom Liberty falls slightly short. Nevertheless, the recent spike in the number of players showcases the appeal of the new update and its narrative arc.

A Growing Player Base with Promising Future

The significant jump in concurrent players occurred on a Tuesday, typically a quieter day for gaming, suggesting that the numbers are likely to rise even further during the weekends. With the anticipation of future growth, it is reasonable to expect an increase in player numbers in the days to come.

Experience Phantom Liberty and Learn More

