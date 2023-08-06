The Latest Fatal Fury Game: City of the Wolves

The new Fatal Fury game first announced in August 2022 is titled Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, developer SNK announced.

A new teaser trailer was released showcasing Rock Howard and Terry Bogard in action, and teasing various other characters such as Mai, B. Jenet, Billy, Marco, and others.

Platforms and a release date were not announced, but the trailer states that the game is currently “furiously in development.”

Watch the teaser trailer below. View the first screenshots at the gallery.

Teaser Trailer

Screenshots

