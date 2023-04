A new update has been released for The Last of Us Update v1.0.1.6 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. The Last of Us Update v1.0.1.6 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.

Decreased PSO cache size to reduce memory requirements and minimize Out of Memory crashes

Added additional diagnostics for developer tracking purposes

Increased animation streaming memory to improve performance during gameplay and cinematics

Fix for crash on first boot Source:The Last of Us