The Last Of Us Part I Celebrates One Year on PS5

Naughty Dog shared a tweet to celebrate the release of The Last Of Us Part I on PS5, which launched a year ago on September 2nd, 2022. The team expressed their gratitude towards the players who have experienced the game again or those who have started that journey for the first time.

There was no major update, just a thank you and celebratory tweet from the highly esteemed PlayStation Studio. You can check out the tweet for yourself below:

It’s been one whole year since The Last of Us Part I launched on PS5! Thank you to every fan who either reexperienced this journey in a whole new light, or discovered it for the first time. This game means so much to us. pic.twitter.com/BM26ibEHbp — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) September 2, 2023

Continued Success for The Last of Us Franchise

The Last of Us Part I received an update for the PC version adding more quality-of-life changes to the experience. However, the team for The Last of Us: Factions multiplayer project was scaled down, which was a setback for the franchise.

Additionally, the actors will reunite for an in-person Halloween event for The Last Of Us, and Craig Mazin gives us an update on the HBO television show in regards to the casting of Abby in season two. The game has also been inducted into the World Video Game Hall of Fame, and the show made history with 24 Emmy nominations.

With Part 2 rumored to receive a PS5 remaster, it is indeed an exciting time to be a fan of The Last Of Us. We can’t wait to see what else is in store for fans.

