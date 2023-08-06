The King of Fighters XV DLC Characters

The King of Fighters XV downloadable content will launch on August 8, followed by Duo Lon this fall, developer SNK announced.

The King of Fighters XV is available now for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store.

Watch the trailer below. View the screenshots at the gallery.

DLC Characters Najd and Duo Lon Trailer

Screenshots



