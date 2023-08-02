The Kickstarter campaign for Patapon spiritual successor Ratatan has surpassed its 75 million yen stretch goal for console versions

Developers Ratata Arts and TVT have confirmed that the game will release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch alongside its previously announced PC version.

The campaign also surpassed a 50 million yen stretch goal to add an online mode to the game, an 80 million yen stretch goal for a minigame addition, and an 85 million yen stretch goal for a David Wise music collaboration. Additional stretch goals will be announced on August 3.

