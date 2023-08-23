Trailer Reveals Release Date

11 bit studios has announced that The Invincible will be released on November 6 for PS5 and Xbox Series X. A trailer showcasing the release date is already available, and further details can be found in the press release.

A Thrilling Adventure Awaits

In The Invincible, players assume the role of Yasna, a sharp-tongued astrobiologist in search of her missing crew. After a life-threatening mission to the eerie planet of Regis III goes horribly wrong, she embarks on a mission to retrieve them “dead or alive.” Despite its seemingly uninhabited appearance, Regis III is far from welcoming. The philosophical events that unfold on Regis III compel Yasna to question the limits of human ambition.

The Invincible was initially announced in September 2020 (as reported by Top Buzz Trends).