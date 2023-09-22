





The Influence of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard on Aquaman 2 Development

The Influence of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard on Aquaman 2 Development

There were significant influences from Johnny Depp and Amber Heard during the development of Aquaman 2. While Amber Heard will have a minor role in the film, Jason Momoa, who plays Arthur Curry, went to extreme lengths by dressing up as Johnny Depp to create instability for Heard. Momoa even repeatedly requested for Heard to be fired.

Rumors Surrounding Amber Heard’s Role

Since last year, there have been rumors about the future of Amber Heard’s character, Mera, in the new Aquaman film. Initially, there were speculations that the actress might be fired. However, it seems that Mera’s storyline has been significantly reduced, resulting in less screen time for Heard.

Amber Heard’s Struggle to Participate in the Film

Despite being in the midst of controversy, Amber Heard expressed her determination to be a part of the film. However, rumors suggest that even director James Wan was not a source of solace for the actress. Heard mentioned receiving new versions of the script where her character’s scenes were cut.

Warner Bros.’ Explanation

Warner Bros. responded to the situation, citing a lack of chemistry between Jason Momoa and Amber Heard as the reason for reducing her character’s presence. As new details continue to emerge, such as Momoa dressing up as Johnny Depp to torment Heard, it becomes easier to believe the claims made by the production company.



